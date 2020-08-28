Police: Drugs found in Bryan man's vehicle

A Bryan man was arrested early Thursday after crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana and Ecstasy were found in his vehicle, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug trafficking. An officer monitoring the area in an unmarked car spotted a vehicle driven by Eric Allen Turner, 35, pass through at about 12:45 a.m. Police said Turner did not use his blinker when making a turn, and a traffic stop was initiated.
Police said they attempted to stop Turner on Finfeather Road, and he passed several parking lots and drove a half mile before stopping at an apartment complex. He was taken into custody on a charge of evading arrest. A report notes that the odor of marijuana was coming from his car, and officers conducted a probable cause search. Authorities said Ecstasy, crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana were found in the glove compartment.
He is charged with distributing 1.7 grams of crack cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; manufacture/delivery of 4.7 grams of Ecstasy, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and possession of synthetic marijuana, a misdemeanor. He is also charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $52,000 bond.
