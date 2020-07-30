A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was executed on a home and police found THC, marijuana and codeine syrup, according to officials.
Authorities said College Station police have been investigating suspected drug sales from a home in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road in Bryan. A search warrant was served Tuesday, and police said they found marijuana coated in THC, 18 cartridges of THC and nearly 800 grams of codeine syrup. Jaydon Elijah Velasquez, 18, was arrested and admitted selling THC and marijuana out of the home, a report notes. Officers believe he also was selling the codeine syrup.
Velasquez faces two charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, each a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $24,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.