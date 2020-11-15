 Skip to main content
Police: Drugs found in Bryan man's car during traffic stop
A 32-year-old Bryan man remained behind bars Saturday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police said.

Hillman Davis Jr.

Hillman Davis Jr.

According to College Station police, an officer pulled over a car Friday in the 1800 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway on a traffic violation. As the officer approached, he could smell PCP, a report notes. He asked the driver, Hillman Davis Jr., to exit the vehicle. When Davis declined, the officer opened the car door and saw a plastic bag of white powder on the floor, a report notes. As Davis was helped from the car, the officer said he saw him drop a fold-top sandwich bag containing white powder. A search of the car also led to the discovery of cocaine, a digital scale with cocaine residue on it, a bar of Xanax and a tablet of MDMA, police said.

Davis is charged with manufacture and delivery of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, two of which are state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail, and one a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

He is being held on $18,000 bond.

