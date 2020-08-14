Police: College Station man tried to discard evidence during pursuit

A College Station man accused of fleeing police and throwing bags of drugs and evidence from his vehicle was arrested Wednesday in Bryan.
According to Bryan police, an officer pulled over a car driven by Felipe Robles Jr., 32, at around 9 p.m. on Woodknoll Drive. Police said Robles did not immediately stop his car and discarded a bag out the window.
Authorities said Robles eventually stopped and got out of the car. When he did, he touched his waistband, and an officer drew his weapon, ordering him to surrender. Police said he did but first threw a bag across his hood. More officers arrived on scene, searching Robles, his vehicle and the immediate area. According to authorities, Robles had several small bags of cocaine on him, and another bag was found on the ground nearby. A jar of marijuana and several Ecstasy tablets were found in the car, police said, and a bag holding a digital scale and empty plastic bags was found near where he threw out the first item.
Robles is charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; manufacture/delivery of Ecstasy, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession; and fleeing a police officer. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on $24,350 bond.
