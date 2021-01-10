 Skip to main content
Police: College Station man shot woman in her neck
Police: College Station man shot woman in her neck

A 20-year-old College Station man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly shot a woman in the neck, police said.

According to College Station police, authorities were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Harvey Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of two people fighting. A caller reported Tyreik Rayshawn Haynes was arguing with a woman and may have had a gun. When police arrived, they heard screaming; upon knocking, authorities heard a gunshot and screaming, a report notes. Once police were inside, they found a woman who had been shot in the neck and a Ruger Mini 14 gun on the floor.

A witness told police she heard a gunshot and saw the victim on the ground with Haynes standing nearby holding a gun, police said. He then dropped the gun, jumped off the balcony and fled, a report notes. Haynes was located near the intersection of Munson Avenue and Bayou Woods Drive, authorities noted.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $50,000 bond.

