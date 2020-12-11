Police: College Station man injured 6-month-old

According to College Station police, authorities were notified Nov. 3 that an infant at a children’s hospital in Temple had been injured in College Station. The baby had 14 rib fractures, a brain hemorrhage and seizures, as well as evidence his femur and pelvis had been broken at one time, a report notes.

Authorities spoke with Eliezer Cua, who told police the baby fell out of his arms on Oct. 23. The boy’s mother called police later and said Cua admitted he had fallen down the stairs while holding the baby on Nov. 1 but did not tell anyone. The baby stopped breathing, and Cua said he patted the baby on the back and got him breathing again, a report notes. Cua also told authorities that on Oct. 28, the baby would not stop crying; Cua squeezed him with all his force, and the baby stopped breathing for about two minutes, police said. Cua then patted the baby on the back to restore his breathing and failed to tell anyone what had happened, a report states.