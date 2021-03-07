Police: College Station man found with drugs, illegal firearm tried to evade arrest

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after he was arrested on several drug and weapon charges, officials said.

According to Bryan police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West 28th Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday after dispatch received a call from a screaming woman.

Police came across a group of cars in the intersection of South Sterling Avenue and West 28th and began to take control of the scene. A police report notes that Melvin Daniel Ford Jr., 35, began making movements by the bed of a pickup, and when authorities instructed him to put his hands up, he ran off. Police eventually were able to catch Ford, who is accused of resisting arrest and fighting with officers.

During a search of Ford and a backpack he was carrying, police said, a Taurus G2C pistol — which was loaded with 13 rounds and had a round in the chamber — was located, as were an additional magazine for a different pistol, cocaine, Ecstasy and alprazolam. A lunch pail inside the backpack contained a product commonly used as a cutting agent for cocaine, small plastic bags, four bags of marijuana, 30.4 grams of Ecstasy and a small bag of cocaine, a report notes.