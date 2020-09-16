Police: Bryan woman struck teen with SUV after argument

A Bryan woman was arrested Monday after she ran over a 13-year-old girl following a verbal altercation, police said.

According to Bryan police, around 5 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Moss Street, where a group was outside arguing. As police attempted to break up the group, 38-year-old Latonya Chemere Payton drove up to the scene in a Hummer, police said. Authorities asked her to leave, as her presence appeared to agitate those in the group.

According to authorities, she began to drive away but a 13-year-old girl started arguing with a 16-year-old relative of Payton’s at the scene. She then made a U-turn, revved her engine and drove into the front yard of the house, striking the teen with the vehicle, a police report notes. Payton is accused of stopping the Hummer on the child’s ankle, and reversing the vehicle and driving away when police attempted to approach her. She was located and arrested shortly after the incident.

Payton is charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; and evading arrest in a vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond.