Police: Bryan woman faces additional charges after drugs, burglary tools found in vehicle

A Bryan woman wanted on several warrants now faces additional charges after authorities said drugs and tools used to commit burglaries were found in her vehicle.

According to Bryan police, Kayli Nicole Bullock, 25, was wanted on three charges in Brazos County. An officer saw Bullock driving Tuesday and stopped her vehicle. A report notes that Bullock gave police a fake name, and a search was executed on her car. Methamphetamine, marijuana and Estrodot were located inside, as were multiple tools used for prying, police said. Also found in the vehicle were multiple photo copies of drivers’ licenses, written Social Security numbers and W-2 and bank statements not belonging to Bullock, police said.

According to the police report, a video of Bullock from another crime showed her wearing the same clothes as she was wearing Tuesday and using the same tools to pry open mailboxes.

In addition to her warrants, she is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana, failure to identify and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

She is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $176,825 bond.