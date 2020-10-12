 Skip to main content
Police: Bryan motorcyclist killed in Texas 21 collision
Bryan police have identified a motorcyclist killed during a traffic accident Sunday night on Texas 21 as 39-year-old Joshua Lee Ortiz of Bryan.

Officials said the accident happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Texas 21 when the driver of a pickup made a left turn from the westbound lane of the highway into a private driveway and struck Ortiz’s motorcycle, which was headed east.

Authorities said Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to a statement released by police.

