Police: Bryan man wrecked hotel room

According to Bryan police, authorities were called to a hotel in the 4100 block of Lake Atlas Drive shortly after midnight Thursday. Simon Guestuf Rader had allegedly threatened to stab people at the hotel. Once police arrived, they located Rader in a room on the sixth floor, where he could be heard yelling and throwing things, police said. He eventually threw an end table through the window, and police forcefully entered the room, a report notes. Authorities said Rader had destroyed everything in the room, causing about $20,000 in damage. Management told police Rader was not staying at the hotel.