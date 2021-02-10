 Skip to main content
Police: Bryan man punched officer in face
Police: Bryan man punched officer in face

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after he allegedly punched a police officer in the face, officials said.

Louis Clair Smith

According to Bryan police, Louis Clair Smith, 49, was arrested Monday. As an officer was attempting to detain Smith after he allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old woman in the 2300 block of West Briargate Drive, Smith punched him in the face, a report notes. The officer who was punched fell on the victim who had initially been assaulted, police said.

Smith is charged with assault of a public servant and injury of an elderly person with intentional bodily injury, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail; and a misdemeanor charge of assault by contact. He is being held on $20,580 bail.

