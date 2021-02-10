Police: Bryan man punched officer in face

A Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after he allegedly punched a police officer in the face, officials said.

According to Bryan police, Louis Clair Smith, 49, was arrested Monday. As an officer was attempting to detain Smith after he allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old woman in the 2300 block of West Briargate Drive, Smith punched him in the face, a report notes. The officer who was punched fell on the victim who had initially been assaulted, police said.

Smith is charged with assault of a public servant and injury of an elderly person with intentional bodily injury, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail; and a misdemeanor charge of assault by contact. He is being held on $20,580 bail.