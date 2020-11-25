 Skip to main content
Police: Bryan man facing fourth driving while intoxicated charge after crashing into parked vehicles
Police: Bryan man facing fourth driving while intoxicated charge after crashing into parked vehicles

A Bryan man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated on Tuesday after being accused of causing two separate accidents with parked vehicles.

Bryan police said Robert Wayne Johnson, 41, was driving a pickup on Goessler Drive Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into a parked vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, then crossed a separate parking lot and crashed into two more vehicles parked at an office building.

Robert Wayne Johnson

According to the arrest report, Johnson told officers he had smoked PCP before the accident. He could not remember the details of the crashes, the report states.

Officers did not see any signs of alcohol use related to the crash, according to the report.

Johnson performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report states, and was charged with driving while intoxicated with three prior convictions, a third-degree felony, which carries a possible sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Johnson was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Brazos County in three separate cases in June 2019, according to court records.

He was released from the Brazos County Jail Wednesday after posting $10,000 bail.

Bryan paves way for Lake Walk Innovation Center
Local News

Bryan paves way for Lake Walk Innovation Center

The Bryan City Council approved a resolution during a Monday meeting that allows officials to move forward with creating the Lake Walk Innovation Center. It will be run out of the 27,000-square-foot office building that was built for the sports nutrition company Nutrabolt. The Nutrabolt headquarters moved to Austin last year.

