Police: Arrest made after multiple stolen vehicles found in Grimes County

Grimes County investigators and Texas A&M University police detectives arrested Joseph Adam McBride on Wednesday on two felony theft charges.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, McBride was hauling a cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Austin. A search warrant obtained for his property on County Road 174 led to the discovery of a stolen 2020 bumper pull travel trailer, a stolen 2018 Ford sedan, a stolen 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle, a stolen 2015 Yamaha moped and a stolen enclosed cargo trailer, authorities said. Additional charges are sought for McBride.

He is charged with two counts of theft of property; one is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and the other is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.