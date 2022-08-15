Police arrest 18-year-old from Bryan for Sunday murder of 62-year-old woman

Bryan police said Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18, from Bryan, was arrested in Del Rio on Monday in connection to a Sunday murder in Bryan.

Police said officers responded to a report of a dead body in a backyard in the 200 block of W. Pruitt Street in Bryan at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have identified the woman as Althea Jenkins-Perry, a 62-year-old from Bryan, and said it appeared she was dropped off at the location where she was found.

During an investigation, police said it was determined Jenkins-Perry was a driver for a ride-share app and that her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was listed as stolen and later found in Del Rio. State troopers contacted the driver of the vehicle, Martinez-Herrera. Detectives from BPD went to Del Rio to continue the investigation and obtained probable cause to make an arrest of Martinez-Herrera for murder, according to the report.

This is an ongoing investigation.