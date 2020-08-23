Police: 19-year-old Navasota man drowns at Lake Bryan

The body of a 19-year-old Navasota man was recovered from Lake Bryan early Sunday.
The Bryan Police Department said officers were called to the lake around 10:15 p.m. after his friends reported last seeing him swimming in the lake around 4 p.m.
Search crews found the body of Celvin Martinez-Ramos Sunday morning, police officials said in a statement.
An investigation into the death was ongoing, officials said Sunday.
