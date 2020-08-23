 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 19-year-old Navasota man drowns at Lake Bryan
0 comments
breaking

Police: 19-year-old Navasota man drowns at Lake Bryan

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The body of a 19-year-old Navasota man was recovered from Lake Bryan early Sunday.

The Bryan Police Department said officers were called to the lake around 10:15 p.m. after his friends reported last seeing him swimming in the lake around 4 p.m.

Search crews found the body of Celvin Martinez-Ramos Sunday morning, police officials said in a statement.

An investigation into the death was ongoing, officials said Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert