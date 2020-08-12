Podcast to look at College Station's proposed FY 2021 budget

College Station residents have a new way to learn about the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget — a four-part podcast miniseries titled “All Up in Your Budget.”
The episodes are the first of the city’s All Up in Your Business podcast return following the show’s multi-month break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the show, Fiscal Services Director Mary Ellen Leonard and Communications Director Jay Socol break down the city’s 330-page budget document, including changes caused by the pandemic. According to a city press release, the series is meant to show how sustainable officials think those adjustments are and what it means to residents.
Audio, video and transcript links to all four episodes and a budget infographic are available at bit.ly/FY21pod.
