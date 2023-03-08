Pluckers Wing Bar is coming to College Station in 2024.

Restaurant officials announced Tuesday bringing a location to Aggieland was on their radar for the next year. The Pluckers will be located in University Town Center at the southeast corner of University Drive and Tarrow Street.

“We’ve been anxious to get a Pluckers location in College Station as it has been highly requested and anticipated,” said Kristin McMinn, director of marketing of Pluckers, in a statement. “With more than 70 TVs, this will be the perfect spot to watch the game and enjoy some wings.”

Pluckers Wing Bar is an Austin-based sports bar chain with over 30 locations in Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Currently, the closest Pluckers location is in Cypress.