Plans in place to renovate Hearne’s Wood Field

Hearne head football coach Ricky Sargent had to wait an unexpected extra week to coach his first home game with the Eagles in 2017.

Rains from Hurricane Harvey had flooded Wood Field, Hearne’s home since 1929, and forced the team to play on a Saturday and rent Franklin’s stadium instead. Last season, the Eagles’ season opener against Burton had a spontaneous site change to Caldwell on the day of the game due to wet field conditions.

A three-phase plan worth over $5 million is in motion to renovate and add to the 94-year-old stadium and keep those issues from arising again, though. The project is a collaborative effort between the Hearne school district, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and private donors.

Phase I will cost around $4 million and includes adding synthetic turf to the current grass football and soccer field, which will also be expanded to a full-sized soccer field; adding a new track, which will be upgraded to a full eight lanes and include all field components; and rebuilding of the home stands, which will have be removed to accommodate the new field and track. Capacity of the new stands is expected to be about the same as its current arrangement. Wood Field’s capacity is 2,241, according to TexasBob.com.

Phase II will be building a fieldhouse with home and away locker rooms and has an expected cost of $800,000. Phase III will be paving the parking lot outside Wood Field and adding equipment.

The goal is to complete all three phases by September before Hearne is scheduled to host its first home football game.

“I’m so excited for our kids to have something that only I could dream of or we could dream of here,” Sargent said. “And now, our dreams are becoming a reality.”

Issues with Wood Field’s current state pose limitations for Hearne and its athletic teams. The school cannot host track meets since the track is only seven lanes and has holes in the ground. There is no fieldhouse at Wood Field, either. Hearne dresses in the district’s alternative education building and visitors dress in a makeshift locker room.

With a turf field, wet weather won’t be as problematic, Sargent noted. He said it would also allow Hearne’s youth football teams to play there without tearing up the grass. The high school band can practice on the field and host competitions. A new track will provide opportunities to host meets and youth programs. A fieldhouse will provide players and coaches with an adequate space on game days.

“We’re looking forward to having one soon,” Sargent said of a renovated stadium. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Sharon Pedroncelli moved to Hearne in August 2021. When she went out to Wood Field, she noticed the stadium needed improvements. Pedroncelli reached out to the group that redid Franklin’s football facility, which led her to get in contact with Sports Field Incorporated, which has built all of the athletic facilities done by the Ripken Foundation.

The Ripken Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 and partners with youth-serving organizations and schools across the country to provide at-risk youth programs and youth development parks. To date, the Ripken Foundation has completed about 112 projects similar to Hearne’s.

Right now, about $2 million has been secured for Phase I of Hearne’s stadium renovation, according to Chuck Brady, senior vice president of development for the Ripken Foundation. Brady said the Ripken Foundation also helps cultivate potential donors for its projects, like Hearne’s.

“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’ve committed to helping Sharon and the Hearne High School group to kind of identify and reach out to donor prospects to see if we can help them close that gap in funding, which is one of the traditional roles we’ve done with the 112 communities we’ve worked with,” Brady said.

Community buy-in and support are critical for projects the Ripken Foundation collaborates with, Brady noted. He said it’s the foundation’s policy to have the project fully-funded before construction begins, but added the Hearne project appears to be coming together faster than others because of community support and major lead gifts from donors like the Pedroncellis.

“This is going to be really transformational and they’re going to have a state-of-the-art facility out there when we’re done with a full synthetic turf football field and a new competitive track and field,” Brady said. “They’re going to probably have one of the best in Texas, we’d like to say when we’re done with it.”

One problem previous communities have dealt with while working alongside the Ripken Foundation is waiting for city permit approval, Brady said. However, he noted it appears the Hearne school district and city are on board with fast-tracking the Wood Field project once permits will be needed to proceed with construction.

Until then, fundraising remains the focus.

Pedroncelli and her husband have become lead donors in the community-effort side of the renovation. A 2007 Mercedes-Benz convertible will be raffled off March 10. There are 1,000 raffle tickets for sale at $100 each. All proceeds will go toward the stadium renovations, which would amount to $100,000 if all tickets are sold.

The Hearne school district will contribute some funds to the project, but the majority are coming from private donors.

“Our school board would be one of the first to say that it’s a blessing to have private donors that will just come in with a sense of we want to be able to help kids,” Sargent said. “That’s the feeling that we have around here and I think the closer that we get to breaking ground, people are really, really going to get excited. Even if they don’t have monetary contributions, they can just tell somebody who can tell somebody who might know someone who can help fulfill this project.”

Not only would a renovated stadium provide a shiny new place to play, but Pedroncelli said it will help Hearne’s economy.

“When you think about it, they can have track meets out here. They can have soccer meets out here," Pedroncelli said. "They can bring a lot of people. We’re the crossroads of Texas. We’re a very good location for that kind of stuff to happen. The community, to me, has all been pretty positive. Everybody wants to help and we’re trying to think of new fundraisers and everybody’s putting their heads together.”

When the project is completed, Brady said he hopes the new facilities will increase the number of students involved in athletics and related activities.

“We’ve seen and heard from other school districts that it elevates a lot of different aspects of the student activities in the school and ultimately more students are successful in the school because of it,” Brady said. “The new fields are great and they’re one part of a bigger vision. But the new fields end up bringing a lot more to the community than just a new place to play.”