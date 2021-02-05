Plans advance for 4141 locomotive, Marine One helicopter at Bush Library

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is one step closer to welcoming two major additions to its grounds — a Marine One helicopter and the Union Pacific No. 4141 George Bush Locomotive engine.

Both attractions will soon be placed on two acres of land in front and to the south of the library and museum. On Thursday, the A&M Board of Regents approved a $1-per-year lease, essentially donating the land to be used by the museum.

The locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, is expected to arrive by April according to CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation Max Angerholzer. Due to security precautions, an A&M System press release says the exact date will not be announced, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a delay in any public celebration of its arrival.

Marine One is expected to arrive in 2022 at the earliest, Angerholzer said, since some helicopters are being retired, and it can take several months to remove classified technology. Marine One is the designation for any Marine Corps helicopter carrying the president.

Angerholzer said Thursday that the work of A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and the Board of Regents has been critical in moving forward with welcoming two major pieces of history to the presidential library and museum.