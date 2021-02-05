Plans advance for 4141 locomotive, Marine One helicopter at Bush Library

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is one step closer to welcoming two major additions to its grounds — a Marine One helicopter and the Union Pacific No. 4141 George Bush Locomotive engine.
Both attractions will soon be placed on two acres of land in front and to the south of the library and museum. On Thursday, the A&M Board of Regents approved a $1-per-year lease, essentially donating the land to be used by the museum.
The locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, is expected to arrive by April according to CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation Max Angerholzer. Due to security precautions, an A&M System press release says the exact date will not be announced, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a delay in any public celebration of its arrival.
Marine One is expected to arrive in 2022 at the earliest, Angerholzer said, since some helicopters are being retired, and it can take several months to remove classified technology. Marine One is the designation for any Marine Corps helicopter carrying the president.
Angerholzer said Thursday that the work of A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and the Board of Regents has been critical in moving forward with welcoming two major pieces of history to the presidential library and museum.
“This is something that for generations to come is going to be at the library and I think that means a lot to the legacy of George and Barbara Bush to have the opportunity to bring the Union Pacific 4141 to College Station,” he said.
The facility with the helicopter will include a restaurant.
Earlier reports regarding the helicopter and locomotive said that Marine One would be placed behind the library, while the No. 4141 engine would be in front. Angerholzer said the decision to place them both at the front of the presidential library and museum will help the helicopter to be more visible and accessible to the public.
He added that designs for the facilities that will house the incoming pieces are continuing to be worked on.
This museum expansion is expected to be completed in time for a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Bush’s birth, which is in 2024. A January 2019 article in The Eagle said that the initial plan was to open the exhibit featuring the Marine One helicopter by mid-2021.
Former CEO of Union Pacific Dick Davidson and his wife Trish put a “very generous” donation toward the upcoming locomotive exhibition, Angerholzer said.
In November 2019, The Eagle reported that the George & Barbara Bush Foundation was aiming to raise about $2.5 million to create a structure for the train to be housed in. Angerholzer said it is too early to say how much the foundation is now aiming to raise for the full museum expansion, but said a capital campaign will be launched in the coming months with more details.
While the campaign has not yet been formally announced, Angerholzer said there have been donors already making pledges to the Marine One work as well. A link to donate to the locomotive project is also live.
The locomotive was first unveiled in October 2005. Davidson was heavily involved in the creation of No. 4141. Upon Bush’s death, 4141 carried the late president to his final resting place on his presidential library grounds.
Learn more about the museum expansion and how to donate at georgeandbarbarabush.org/up-4141.
