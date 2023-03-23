Almost three months after a plane made an emergency landing in a Bryan pasture shortly after Christmas, the aircraft has been retrieved and the process of returning it to its owner has begun.

Plane owner Rene Borrel told The Eagle on Thursday the aircraft was retrieved from a pasture off Jones Road in Bryan and moved to a hangar at Easterwood Airport in College Station. The emergency landing occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, and the plane was parked in the pasture until its recovery.

The plane’s retrieval comes about a week after legal counsel of the pasture’s owner, the Bryan Business Council, said Lone Star Retrieval, an aircraft retrieval company in Ferris, was expected to recover the plane this week.

A Lone Star Retrieval official confirmed with The Eagle the plane was removed Thursday. The removal took about an hour and the plane was hauled on a trailer to the hangar at Easterwood Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration will start an investigation Friday morning to determine the cause of an engine failure that caused the emergency landing to take place, Borrel said. He noted his insurance company has hired an aircraft mechanic to repair the engine and airframe once the investigation is complete. At that point, Borrel said he plans to travel to College Station and fly his plane home to Marksville, Louisiana.

The weeks between the emergency landing and the plane’s retrieval led to a wait for answers, a lawsuit, an online debate about the circumstances surrounding the landing and a strong claim from Borrel about Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. Claims and counterclaims from involved parties, including Borrel, the business council and Gutierrez, were issued last week.

In April 2022, the business council agreed to a grazing lease for the pasture where the plane landed to Rafter D Genetics LLC, a private cattle company specializing in artificial insemination and embryo harvesting. Gutierrez is a client of Rafter D and had cattle on the property for artificial insemination and embryo harvesting at the time of the emergency landing, according to Gutierrez’s attorney, Matt Doss of Doss & Rodriguez PLLC. Clifford Dorn, who runs Rafter D, told The Eagle last week that Gutierrez has been a longtime client and their project to send embryos to Brazil had been underway for more than a year. Dorn said Gutierrez’s cattle were synchronized for the breeding program.

When the plane made its emergency landing, Dorn told The Eagle that Gutierrez’s cattle had to be rounded up into a pen on the property’s fence line because FAA officials didn’t want the cattle near the plane. Dorn noted a neighbor’s bull broke in and “messed up the whole program.” As a result, a contract to send embryos from Gutierrez’s cattle to Brazil was canceled. Gutierrez’s attorney said in a statement last week the lost profits from the cattle program are now in excess of $269,700.

In a YouTube episode of “Probable Cause: Dan Gryder,” Borrel said Gutierrez called him in January, identified himself as the mayor of Bryan and told him damages would start at $250,000 for lost profits.

According to court documents obtained by The Eagle, a lawsuit was filed by Borrel in a Brazos County district court on Feb. 23 against Gutierrez and Colin Sergio Cardenas as Borrel sought immediate return of his plane and monetary relief of $250,000 or less. No hearing has been set for this lawsuit, according to the Brazos County District Clerk’s Office, but both Gutierrez and Cardenas were served earlier this month.

The statement from Gutierrez’s attorney added: “Following the plane crash, Gutierrez advised Borrel and his insurance company of his desire to recover his business’ considerable financial losses. It is Gutierrez’s desire to resolve the dispute with Borrel and his insurance company in an amicable, fair manner as quickly as possible."