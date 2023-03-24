Louisiana’s Rene Borrel is one step closer to retrieving his plane that currently sits in a hangar at Easterwood Airport in College Station. And as of Thursday, Borrel dropped a lawsuit against Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez that came after Borrel made an emergency plane landing in Bryan last December.

According to court documents obtained by The Eagle on Friday, a filed notice of nonsuit against defendants Gutierrez and Colin Sergio Cardenas was released as of 2 p.m. Thursday in a Brazos County district court.

“Plaintiff Borrel would show the court that he no longer desires to prosecute his claims against Defendants Colin Sergio Cardenas and Gutierrez,” the documents stated.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Matt Doss of Doss & Rodriguez PLLC, said in a statement to The Eagle on Friday that Gutierrez is “pleased that Borrel dismissed his lawsuit against Gutierrez on March 23rd as the claims lacked merit.”

“Mr. Gutierrez’s business, La Pistola Cattle Company, intends to pursue claims for its damages against Mr. Borrel caused by his negligence,” Doss said in the statement. “It is our hope that this matter will amicably be resolved by the parties outside of court and, if not, litigation will follow.”

Borrel told The Eagle on Friday he wasn’t made aware by his insurance company that his lawsuit was formally dropped, but that he wasn’t surprised.

“The insurance company is really the one; they sued in my name but it is really the insurance company, it is their lawyers, it is their money, but it was my airplane,” he said. “I actually had to sign in the lawsuit. … It is not to my surprise that they dropped it because all we wanted was the airplane back. That was the main thing we wanted.”

The lawsuit was filed in a Brazos County district court on Feb. 23 against Gutierrez and Cardenas as Borrel sought immediate return of his plane and monetary relief of $250,000 or less.

Borrel made an emergency landing due to an engine failure, he said, on Dec. 27, 2022, in a Bryan pasture off Jones Road. Borrel’s plane was recovered Thursday morning by Lone Star Retrieval of Ferris and sent to a hangar at Easterwood Airport, where it currently resides. Borrel said he will be able to have the plane in his possession once the Federal Aviation Administration completes its evaluation of what caused an engine failure. Until that is complete, Borrel said the FAA controls the airplane.

“At least it’s in shelter,” he said. “The airplane has been with me a long time and has never spent a night outside, ever, until December when I landed it in that pasture; and it has been out there almost three months. It is like part of the family, I am very concerned with it. I am anxious to get it back and to clean it up and to fly it again.”

The now-dropped lawsuit stated Cardenas is the owner of property in the 8600 block of Jones Road. However, the Brazos County Appraisal District map doesn’t show the exact location of the property, and notes the land Borrel’s plane landed on is owned by the Bryan Business Council.

The lawsuit also stated Gutierrez “repeatedly represented that he is the owner or otherwise controls the subject property” where Borrel’s plane landed. A letter from Feb. 8 attached to the lawsuit said, “Gutierrez has indicated that he will not permit the subject aircraft to be removed from the property until his claim for lost profits is resolved.”

“I have revisited [that initial conversation with Gutierrez], and I cannot say that he said he owned the property,” Borrel told The Eagle on Friday. “[Gutierrez] may have said that but I can’t recall it. He certainly presented himself as the owner of the property, because he was not allowing me to get my airplane out of there, that tells me he owns the property; or that he certainly has control over the property. That is what led me and my insurance company to believe he owned the property because he was holding my airplane and wouldn’t release it.”

The land where Borrel made his emergency landing is owned by the Bryan Business Council. In April 2022, the business council agreed to a grazing lease for $1 a year for the pasture where the plane landed to Rafter D Genetics LLC, a private cattle company specializing in artificial insemination and embryo harvesting. Gutierrez is a client of Rafter D and had cattle on the property for artificial insemination and embryo harvesting at the time of the emergency landing, according to Gutierrez’s attorney.

Clifford Dorn, who runs Rafter D, previously told The Eagle that Gutierrez has been a longtime client and their project to send embryos to Brazil had been underway for more than a year. Dorn said Gutierrez’s cattle were synchronized for the breeding program.

When the plane made its emergency landing, Dorn told The Eagle that Gutierrez’s cattle had to be rounded up into a pen on the property’s fence line because FAA officials didn’t want the cattle near the plane. Dorn noted a neighbor’s bull broke in and “messed up the whole program.” As a result, a contract to send embryos from Gutierrez’s cattle to Brazil was canceled. Gutierrez’s attorney said in a statement last week the lost profits from the cattle program are now in excess of $269,700.

“I have never had anything personal against the mayor of Bryan,” Borrel said. “The only thing I ever wanted from the very beginning, I wanted my airplane back.”

Borrel also said he was thankful for all of the Bryan-College Station emergency personnel who responded at the time of his landing.