Pinwheels represent children who suffered abuse in 2021

Bryan-College Station residents can drive by the 12th annual Pinwheel Garden in front of Prosperity Bank in Bryan in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, where 1,293 pinwheels were placed to represent the number of children who received services at Scotty’s House and Voices for Children in 2021.

Representatives from nonprofit child advocacy groups, Scotty’s House and Voices for Children, along with Texas A&M sorority members of Kappa Alpha Theta placed the pinwheels along the front of the bank lawn Monday morning. Cary Baker, executive director for Scotty’s House, said she was grateful to have a place to spread awareness.

“This is a moment for us to pause and reflect. The pinwheels are beautiful, they are such a symbol of childhood, but each one is a child whose life has been forever changed,” she said. “We are planting pinwheels to represent the children that have been served by Scotty’s House and Voices for Children in the last year. These are kids who experience abuse and their case has been investigated, they have gone through the criminal justice system or they are in the process of going through the civil court system. Some of the kids have been removed from their families and have been placed in a foster home, and that is where CASA comes into play. They have a court appointed special advocate for each child who is in foster care.”

In Texas, almost four children die from child abuse or neglect on average every week, 206 children are confirmed victims every day, and over eight children are maltreated every hour, according to a March news release. Scotty’s House and Voices for Children recognize this month as an opportunity to raise awareness of the tragedies of child abuse and neglect, and in doing so hope to brighten the future for generations to come, the release stated.

Amy Faulkner, executive director for Voices for Children, said the pinwheel garden is a great visual representation for people in the community to help raise awareness for children in Bryan-College Station.

“In our home town, [children] have experienced abuse or neglect," Faulkner said. "I hope that as people drive by and see those pinwheels it is a reminder that abuse and neglect is happening here. Bryan-College Station is such a great place to be and such a great community to live in, but we have families in our community who are struggling and their kids are experiencing abuse and neglect right here in the Brazos Valley. I would hope seeing the pinwheels would be a call to action that there is something that each individual in our community can do, which is to be aware, get involved and become a volunteer.”

Baker said community members are urged to report abuse when they see or suspect it.

“We need the community’s help; if they see something, they need to have courage to report abuse that they suspect,” she said. “We want members of the community to know about us before they need us, we want them to know we are here always working for kids. Child abuse doesn’t discriminate, it effects everyone equally; it effects all genders, all ages, all ethnicities. We are honored to be here and stand in and be that constant support for the kids and the community and their support allows us to do that. We are here to help serve the kids.”

Harper Sunstrom and Anni Shewmake of Kappa Alpha Theta both said they were happy to help place pinwheels to spread awareness.

“We came out here to plant pinwheels for CASA, and each one represents a kid that has been helped by CASA,” Sunstrom said. “We really love our philanthropy and we are excited to show the community more about it in a visible way.”

Shewmake said every time she does community service with Theta, she is moved by seeing how much her fellow classmates care about helping others.

“To see how much every single member cares about our philanthropies … as a freshman I have never done this before and just knowing that every single one of these represents a child, we are doing everything we can to help and it is really moving to see,” she said. “I hope that people that are able to, are moved to help whether that is volunteering or donating or anything like that, but I hope it just brings awareness.”

To contact Scotty’s House call 703-8813 or visit scottyshouse.org. To contact Voices for Children, call 822-9700 or visit vfcbrazos.org. To make a report to the Texas Child Abuse Hotline call 1-800-252-5400 or visit txabusehotline.org.

