Pink Alliance brings Brazos Valley breast cancer survivors, fighters back together for 18th Surviving and Thriving event

Fans from all over the world sent letters of support, Allen said, and people waited outside her store and sent letters telling her their cancer stories.

“It was also at this moment that I realized that my fight wasn’t just for me,” Allen said. “You know, when you take a look at life-changing experiences, you often have to take a second look at the impact it has on the people around you. And while cancer is a horrible thing, and I never want to go through it again, it’s rewarding to know that my experience with cancer is helping give women hope and inspiring others to get that mammogram.”

At the luncheon, the Pink Alliance recognized a 36-year survivor and a woman who had received her diagnosis in the last two weeks.

“You’re the reason that we do this event,” Light said from the stage. “… Please know that Pink Alliance is here for you every step of the way.”

She said the eight volunteers who make up the Pink Alliance board, who she called her sisters, are all the “face of a survivor” and show there is life after a diagnosis.