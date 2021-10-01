Pink Alliance brings Brazos Valley breast cancer survivors, fighters back together for 18th Surviving and Thriving event

Pink Alliance’s annual Surviving and Thriving luncheon returned to the Hilton College Station on Thursday for its 18th year with “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” star Lori Allen speaking about thriving after her breast cancer diagnosis.
“I feel like my life has only gotten better after breast cancer. I really do,” Allen said to the approximately 550 people gathered in the hotel’s ballroom. “Now, was it fun? No way. Do I hate the word journey? I don’t even have it in my vocabulary. But I realized that since I’ve had breast cancer, my life has continued to be enriched, and all of us breast cancer survivors look at life a little differently now.”
The annual fundraiser supports local efforts by the Brazos Valley’s Pink Alliance to advocate for breast cancer awareness, early detection and support patients emotionally and financially through its grant initiative.
Since 2016, Pink Alliance President Doris Light said, the grant initiative has given out $450,000 to support breast cancer health and to help low-income women get checked, meet deductibles and begin treatments.
Allen said she wants her story to inspire others to get a mammogram and follow their dreams.
Although COVID-19 has taken the health spotlight, she said, breast cancer is not going away.
“While we all hunkered down at home last year, more and more women got breast cancer; fewer and fewer women got their mammogram, and a lot of them are going back this year and finding out they had breast cancer, which could have been caught earlier,” she said. “This is not something we can hide under the covers and pretend it’s not there.”
According to the American Cancer Society, women have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer. However, Light said, early detection means the words “You have cancer,” is no longer a death sentence.
Allen said she was healthy, took care of herself and did self breast exams, and never thought it would happen to her. Busy with the store and the show, she said, she threw away her mammogram reminder from her doctor in 2012, and it was due to the persistence of her doctor that she had it done and was diagnosed on April 13, 2012.
“I’m angry, and I was scared, and I was shocked,” she said. “But I knew I had to be strong, not only for my family, but for myself, too. And one of the thoughts that helped me get from the initial shock of that the diagnosis was there had to be a reason why I was going through this.”
With an established fan base through her TLC show, Allen wanted to do something good with her diagnosis and invited cameras to follow her on her fight, creating the TV special “Say Yes to the Cure: Lori’s Fight.”
“Watching this program, viewers got an inside look at the process and treatment and my road to recovery, which included a lumpectomy first, a radical double mastectomy second, and several reconstructive surgeries, and countless physical therapy appointments to regain use of my back and my arms,” she said. “Needless to say, it was the most challenging time of my life.”
Fans from all over the world sent letters of support, Allen said, and people waited outside her store and sent letters telling her their cancer stories.
“It was also at this moment that I realized that my fight wasn’t just for me,” Allen said. “You know, when you take a look at life-changing experiences, you often have to take a second look at the impact it has on the people around you. And while cancer is a horrible thing, and I never want to go through it again, it’s rewarding to know that my experience with cancer is helping give women hope and inspiring others to get that mammogram.”
At the luncheon, the Pink Alliance recognized a 36-year survivor and a woman who had received her diagnosis in the last two weeks.
“You’re the reason that we do this event,” Light said from the stage. “… Please know that Pink Alliance is here for you every step of the way.”
She said the eight volunteers who make up the Pink Alliance board, who she called her sisters, are all the “face of a survivor” and show there is life after a diagnosis.
“We don’t know all the answers when it comes to a diagnosis. We’re not doctors,” she said. “We don’t ever push on anybody’s treatment or what they’re doing. What we do is love on them, and we try to take away the fears that come along with a diagnosis.”
Maria Garcia, a dispatcher with the Brazos County 9-1-1 District, said Pink Alliance supported her when she received her breast cancer diagnosis in 2014. At the time, Garcia was working nights as a dispatcher and would get off at 7 a.m., drive to the St. Joseph Health parking lot to nap for an hour in her car before her 8 a.m. treatments.
“I was doing it alone because I didn’t want to drag my family all the way up here,” she said. “Then I found the Pink Alliance.”
Garcia said she enjoys attending the luncheon and hearing other people’s stories. No matter the story, she said, the initial fear is the same.
Garcia received her diagnosis after she found a lump four years following her most recent checkup. It took two mammograms and an ultrasound to ultimately find it.
“It’s one of those moments where it’s like tunnel vision, and you just feel like you’re going to faint, pass out when you get the results,” she said. “But I took it head on. Like [Allen] said, you just face it head on, and I was ready to go through all my treatments.”
Garcia’s advice is for people to schedule their mammograms in October when breast cancer is the topic of conversations. For those currently fighting the disease, she encouraged them to rely on their support – or finding support – and to not be afraid to ask for help.