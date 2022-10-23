Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November

Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month.

The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be in Midtown off Rock Prairie Road East in College Station and are being built at a cost of $16.6 million. The infields will be synthetic turf while the outfields will be natural grass. This complex will be owned and operated by the city and available for Little League games and practices and baseball and softball tournaments.

“Hopefully the citizens will be as excited about them as we are,” said Steve Wright, College Station’s Parks & Recreation director. “It just expands our portfolio and gives us full-sized, professional fields out there. It’s a great project for the city.”

Construction is expected to take about a year and Wright said the hope is to begin playing games on the field by the start of 2024.

“You have a lot of citizen use out of that facility and that is, to use a phrase, ‘priceless,’” College Station city councilman John Nichols said at the council’s Oct. 13 meeting. “So, I think given we haven’t invested in fields specifically to support Little League in quite a few years, that also comes into the calculation.”

Phase 2 of Texas Independence Ballpark is part of Proposition C of College Station’s bond that will be voted on in November’s election. Phase 2 is expected to cost $24 million to add four additional fully turf diamond fields to complete the complex’s master plan. Phase 2 is separate from Phase 1.

College Station Little League President Amy Arredondo said she thinks local residents should vote for the proposition to pass.

“I know that unless you really play baseball or you have kids involved around here you don’t necessarily know there’s a need, but there’s a huge need there and there’s a huge opportunity to bring in money through the Hotel Occupancy Tax,” Arredondo said. “There’s an opportunity for us to supplement our businesses and local restaurants every weekend, especially in the spring and into the summer when we don’t have a lot of Aggie events, that they could be getting a lot more business through tournaments and things like that.”

Limited space and lack of updated facilities have become an issue in the youth baseball scene in College Station, according to Arredondo. College Station has just seven Little League-sized baseball fields — four at Brian Bachmann Park and three at Wayne Smith Athletic Complex. Fields at Central Park and Veteran’s Park are softball only.

“Just in Little League alone, we have over 1,000 kids every spring and I turn away hundreds of kids because I don’t have enough field space,” Arredondo said. “And then there are a lot of different select, travel-type teams, like Twelve, Pride, Bucks, that need practice space as well and they will be fighting for space in the spring just to practice.”

With the Texas Independence Ballpark Phase 1, Wright said an estimated 15 to 25 new or expanded diamond sport tournaments could be added locally. Those tournaments could feature up to 40 or 50 teams each.

“These people come into town and they eat at restaurants, they go shop at sporting goods places, they spend the night at hotels,” Wright said. “It’s an awful lot of additional people that we’re able to cater to.”

Arredondo noted the potential local economic impact is another benefit to having the new complex.

“Every weekend from probably March through July, hundreds or thousands of families leave here and go spend their money in other communities when we could be bringing in thousands, if not tens of thousands, of kids every weekend for those families to spend their money on our small businesses in our community,” Arredondo said.

The ability to maneuver around inclement weather is another benefit turf fields would provide, Arredondo and Wright said. There are currently no turf baseball or softball fields for public use in College Station. Arredondo said games are often canceled for a day or two when rain comes.

“The infield obviously is what gets the majority of the use, so by doing the artificial turf, it allows us to keep those fields in play with weather rainouts and things like that,” Wright said. “We’re hoping to really minimize any rainouts or destruction to the fields by doing this. The ability to play on outdoor fields with artificial turf has opened up so many of the weekends.”