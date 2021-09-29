 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pfizer booster vaccine doses available in Brazos County
0 comments
top story

Pfizer booster vaccine doses available in Brazos County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos County Health District announced Wednesday that COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccine doses are now available for certain groups of people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

People who are eligible for booster doses include residents of long-term care facilities who are age 18 and older, people age 65 and older, people ages 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions or whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission such as health care providers, teachers, etc.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 On September 24, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boosters for a broader group of people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer booster doses are available at the health district Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Booster shots are currently not authorized or recommended for those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not receive a Pfizer booster shot since the FDA and CDC do not recommend mixing vaccine brands.

For more information, call 979-361-4440.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert