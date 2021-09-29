Pfizer booster vaccine doses available in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District announced Wednesday that COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccine doses are now available for certain groups of people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

People who are eligible for booster doses include residents of long-term care facilities who are age 18 and older, people age 65 and older, people ages 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions or whose work or living situation increases their risk of exposure or transmission such as health care providers, teachers, etc.

The Pfizer booster doses are available at the health district Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Booster shots are currently not authorized or recommended for those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not receive a Pfizer booster shot since the FDA and CDC do not recommend mixing vaccine brands.

For more information, call 979-361-4440.