Hunter is an adult domestic shorthair mix with a playful personality. He is very talkative and enjoys spending time with people. He is available for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Visit him Mondays through Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. or Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org.