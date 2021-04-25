Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in College Station

A pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in College Station.
Officials with the College Station Police Department said a vehicle was driving west on University Drive just after 2 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in the College Main intersection. The police department said the vehicle had a green light.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and had not been identified by law enforcement officials Sunday afternoon.
The intersection was closed for several hours following the accident.
