Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in College Station
A pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in College Station.

Officials with the College Station Police Department said a vehicle was driving west on University Drive just after 2 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in the College Main intersection. The police department said the vehicle had a green light.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and had not been identified by law enforcement officials Sunday afternoon.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the accident.

