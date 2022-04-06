 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pecan Trail students to present 'Matilda Jr.' Friday and Saturday

Students at College Station's Pecan Trail Intermediate School bring Roald Dahl's "Matilda Jr." to life Friday and Saturday.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a matinee performance by the show's understudies at 2 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be in the College Station High School auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and available in advance at ptdrama.ludus.com or at the door.

"Matilda Jr." is a shortened version of Broadway's "Matilda" musical, which was based on Dahl's book. The full-length musical won five Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical, as well as seven Olivier Awards.

"Matilda Jr." is the story of a young girl with a vivid imagination, who has cruel parents. In order to change her life, she forms a bond with her teacher, Miss Honey. 

