Patience urged by leaders as Brazos County plans to expand inoculations

On Sunday, the Department of State Health Services announced St. Joseph Health as one of 28 designated hubs for the vaccine in Texas.

“By the end of next week, we will have given all of our doses,” Parsi said. “The idea that there are doses sitting around — I think at the state level and the local level, we are giving the doses that we have.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an interview with The Eagle on Tuesday, Stewart explained that the vaccination “pod” at the Brazos Center will require patients to go inside the building to be vaccinated. Stewart said the Vaccination Task Force elected not to do a drive-thru system due to logistics; receiving the vaccine requires patients to submit information on computers and then sit for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation.

Although only one pod is planned for now, Stewart said there are discussions to add another, but staffing remains a restraint in moving forward. Possible locations to be used for pods, Stewart said, include the Brazos County Expo and Reed Arena. For now, the Brazos Center will be the county’s lone pod.

The Brazos Center staff is not involved with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Stewart said a call center for vaccination-related questions was forthcoming but not yet operational.