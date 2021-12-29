Patience, routine key to adopting a new pet

Some people may have received a gift this year with four legs and fur, but with that gift is a commitment to take care of the new pet.
More than 130 pets were adopted from Aggieland Humane Society this month, members of the shelter’s staff said, and they immediately became part of their new families.
“You take them home, and they’re instantly making bonds and learning your tendencies and you’re learning theirs,” Taylor Booth, communication coordinator for Aggieland Humane Society, said.
A key part to helping a pet transition into a new home is routine, exercise and training, she said.
“If it’s a dog who’s overly active, make sure that they get exercise in the morning before you leave for work or for school,” Booth said.
If the return to work or school requires the pet to be home alone for long periods during the day, she suggested having a safe place where it can go to feel secure and also be away from things that might cause them harm, such as electrical outlets. She said people should apply the same concepts to making their house safe for their pet as they would preparing a home for a child.
Then, during breaks from school or work, she recommended people go home if they are able to let their dogs out and get some exercise. Then, at the end of the work day, they can take them to the park to socialize with other animals, encouraging owners to reach out to professional behaviorists and trainers for tips on socializing their pets.
Booth said an alternative, for dogs especially, is a daycare facility during the day.
For those who are thinking about adding a pet to their family in the new year, Booth said it is important that all family members are on board and excited about the pet and understand the type of pet it will be. She also suggested doing slow introductions because a lot of people at once can be overwhelming to a new pet.
“And it doesn’t happen overnight. It does take time,” she said. “Sometimes a pet can adapt within a week and sometimes it takes a couple months. You just have to be patient and understand that they’re trying to learn as fast as you are.”
Savannah Gaines, development director at Aggieland Humane Society, said people need to remember that all pets have different personalities, just like people.
Gaines and Booth recommended people consider their lifestyle and do research on what type of pet and breed would best fit what they are looking for.
Booth said new owners need to make sure their pet is microchipped, registered with the county and have a collar with their ID tags, are vaccinated and spayed or neutered, if that is not done by the shelter.
For those considering adopting a pet before the end of the year, Gaines said, Aggieland Humane Society has a $12 adoption special through Thursday, saying they have a full shelter with a lot of animals looking for homes.