Patience, routine key to adopting a new pet

Some people may have received a gift this year with four legs and fur, but with that gift is a commitment to take care of the new pet.

More than 130 pets were adopted from Aggieland Humane Society this month, members of the shelter’s staff said, and they immediately became part of their new families.

“You take them home, and they’re instantly making bonds and learning your tendencies and you’re learning theirs,” Taylor Booth, communication coordinator for Aggieland Humane Society, said.

A key part to helping a pet transition into a new home is routine, exercise and training, she said.

“If it’s a dog who’s overly active, make sure that they get exercise in the morning before you leave for work or for school,” Booth said.

If the return to work or school requires the pet to be home alone for long periods during the day, she suggested having a safe place where it can go to feel secure and also be away from things that might cause them harm, such as electrical outlets. She said people should apply the same concepts to making their house safe for their pet as they would preparing a home for a child.