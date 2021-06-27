Path clearing for Texas bullet train with stop in Brazos Valley

The proposed high-speed rail connecting Houston and Dallas – with a stop in the Brazos Valley – could be closer to becoming a reality.
Earlier this month, the Texas Supreme Court decided not to review a May 2020 Texas 13th Court of Appeals ruling that said the Dallas-based company Texas Central had a right to use the state’s eminent domain laws. Texas Central plans to build a 236-mile train line line that would use Japanese bullet train technology to take riders between Houston and Dallas in approximately 90 minutes, at top speeds of 200 miles per hour, with one stop in Roans Prairie. Some Brazos Valley business organizations have vocalized their support for the project, arguing it would increase local commerce and further connect the region to the state’s biggest metro areas.
The high-speed rail project also has intense and organized opposition. Texans Against High-Speed Rail and ReRoute the Route, among other groups, have cited private property loss and environmental concerns, as well as potential costs to taxpayers, as reasons to oppose the high speed train.
“The court’s denial of review should put an end to over five years of contentious litigation and clear the path for Texas Central to bring the high-speed train to Texas,” Texas Central said in a statement. The review denial means Texas Central is considered a railroad and can obtain land if it offers market value to landowners along the proposed route.
Additionally, Texas Central announced on June 15 a $16 billion contract with the engineering and construction company Webuild to lead the construction of the proposed rail project.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, released a statement to media outlets last week criticizing the project’s progress after the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear the case against Texas Central. Critics of the bullet train proposal have noted that Texas Central is still in the planning stages after nearly a decade of discussion.
“I am disappointed by the Texas Supreme Court’s decision,” Brady said in the statement. “By freeing up Texas Central to use eminent domain authority, the Court is neglecting to protect the liberties of Texas landowners whose farms, ranches and homes sit along the proposed route. Many questions still remain on the feasibility and financing of this project, and I will continue to fight against anything that would grant this company the ability to seize property without the consent of landowners.”
The Brazos County Commissioners Court issued a resolution in support of the project in 2018; Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena, who died in 2020, opposed the resolution. Several other local organizations, including the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, have issued formal statements of support.
“Business leaders will be able to ride to and from the Brazos Valley to build connections in Texas cities and beyond,” the BVEDC letter states. “Our residents, including tens of thousands of students at Texas A&M University and the Blinn College District, will be able to travel easily. Tourists will have a simple option to visit us for our wide variety of attractions and events.”
Texas Central’s website claims that the six-year construction project will generate more than 17,000 jobs, and that once completed, the positive economic impact will measure in the billions of dollars.
According to previous articles in The Eagle, there have been several public meetings and other events in the Brazos Valley region in recent years with residents and elected officials speaking out against the rail project. The group Texans Against High-Speed Rail said recently that a motion for the Texas Supreme Court will be filed soon. Additionally, the federal government last week filed a motion to toss a lawsuit from Texans Against High-Speed Rail related to the environmental review of the proposed bullet train project.