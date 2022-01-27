Parsons reappointed to Texas Forensic Science Commission

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons to the Texas Forensic Science Commission.

The commission provides oversight for Texas crime laboratories and other entities conducting forensic analyses for use in criminal proceedings and establishes procedures, policies and practices for improving the quality of forensic analyses in the state.

Parsons, a Bryan resident, is a board member of Scotty's House, the Sexual Assault Resource Center and the TEEX Central Texas Police Academy advisory board. He is also a member of the College Station Noon Lions Club.

His term on the commission will expire Sept. 1, 2023. He was first appointed to the panel in 2016.