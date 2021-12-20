Pandemic spiking blood pressure while nursing shortage grows

Virtual health care is becoming commonplace. The first contact today is often with a doctor or nurse on a FaceTime screen. We can argue whether "consumerization," as the health care industry calls it, will negatively impact the quality of patient-provider relationships. No matter. That's the direction it is headed.

Within the hospital setting, of major and immediate concern is an ever-increasing shortage of registered nurses. As reported in August by The New York Times, in 2019, before the pandemic hit, the Bureau of Labor Statistics listed more than three million nurses in the United States. They further estimated that 176,000 annual openings for registered nurses across the country was on the horizon. A Bloomberg report states that, as of Oct. 1, "16% of American hospitals had critical staffing shortages."

"The workhorse of a well-oiled hospital are depleted and traumatized," the Times' Andrew Jacobs wrote back in August. "Their ranks thinned by early retirements or career shifts that traded the emergency room for less stressful nursing jobs at schools, summer camps and private doctor's offices. ... Burnout and poaching by financially flush health systems have hobbled hospitals during the worst public health crisis in living memory."