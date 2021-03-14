Pandemic has meant a year of adjustments for students, teachers at Brazos Valley schools

One year ago, teachers and students throughout the Brazos Valley learned their spring break would be extended, not knowing it would change the way the rest of the academic year and the 2020-2021 school year would operate.
“We leave for spring break, but don’t come back,” Jerron Reese, a teacher and basketball coach at Bryan High School, said in December. “Going in, there are a lot of question marks. I think, as an educator, that was going through our minds: How are we going to make this work with social distancing, the masks and everything else? Now, it’s been smooth sailing.”
Students finished the 2019-2020 school year online, classrooms left empty. Proms were canceled, and graduations were postponed.
Jillian Ezar, a sixth grader in the Inquire Academy at Jane Long Intermediate School, said her fifth grade year felt unfinished when she did not return to campus to finish the 2019-2020 school year.
“I want to feel full. Last year, it was kind of like a part had been ripped out,” she said at the semester break. “… I want to feel whole, and I want to feel like it was a good year and not half a year.”
Throughout the summer, school administrators and boards established policies and protocols to allow students to return to campus in the 2020-2021 school year. Some students started the school year on campus, while others chose to start the year distance learning. Still, some districts, such as Hearne and Harmony Science Academy, began the year virtually.
Masks have become part of the school dress policy at Bryan and College Station schools. Surrounding school districts had similar policies in place, though some, such as the Normangee school district, have made them optional after Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate.
“It just kind of became a part of the way our classroom is [run],” said Briana Mize, a first grade teacher at Mitchell Elementary School in Bryan. “They know that it’s an expectation to wear your mask and to be socially distanced from your neighbor.”
Despite all these changes and the difficulties each one brought, the mission of teaching students did not change, Samantha Tees, a language arts teacher at Harmony Science Academy, said in December.
“Everything is different, but we are still dedicated and driven and want to hear from people and are trying to bridge gaps,” she said.
Mize said the concern she has for her first graders to make progress is the same, as are the highlights of seeing students achieve that academic growth.
“You always want your students to grow; you want to be doing everything you can to make sure that you’re giving them the best opportunity and the chance to grow,” she said.
Since March 2020, many teachers said, the key words to learning have been grace and adaptability.
“We were able to adapt and overcome,” Reese said. “You know, control what you can control.”
Ashley Hernandez, a sixth grade language arts teacher in the Inquire Academy at Long Intermediate School, said she has tried to keep some normalcy by having students complete projects, just adjusting how they are done to allow for social distancing.
“At the beginning of the year before we started, I was really nervous and scared and wondering, like, what it was going to be like, but it’s actually been a lot better than I expected it to be,” she said in the fall.
Reese commended the Bryan school district and BHS campus administrators for the work they did to allow for the school year to begin with students on campus and to keep the same atmosphere.
“This is still a place where I enjoy coming to work. I think this is still a place where students enjoy coming to learn,” he said.
Reese said online learning has required teachers to be more flexible with their office hours. Online learning, he said, has also helped students take more accountability for their education. Reese said he had to quarantine before Thanksgiving break due to contact tracing and got a look at what learning is like from the students’ perspective when he was watching the first five basketball games from home, unable to engage in real time.
Tees, Hernandez and Reese all said it can be more difficult to develop a relationship with students they have not met who are learning virtually, but they just adjust how they connect with those virtual students and find ways to engage with them.
In December, Tees said there were times when she felt ineffective as a teacher because she could not connect with her students the same way as she would like to or was accustomed to.
“It’s sometimes a little heartbreaking, but also, you know that your consistency and your openness in a virtual space could be the thing that allows a student to kind of have that normality, especially if you’re working from home,” she said. “You don’t have the same reinforcement, but you see the kind of necessity even more strongly.”
In the future, Tees and Mize said they hope teachers embrace new ideas and concepts and continue thinking out of their box or comfort zone when teaching.
“I think that overall has made us better at what we do,” Mize said.