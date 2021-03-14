Pandemic has meant a year of adjustments for students, teachers at Brazos Valley schools

“We were able to adapt and overcome,” Reese said. “You know, control what you can control.”

Ashley Hernandez, a sixth grade language arts teacher in the Inquire Academy at Long Intermediate School, said she has tried to keep some normalcy by having students complete projects, just adjusting how they are done to allow for social distancing.

“At the beginning of the year before we started, I was really nervous and scared and wondering, like, what it was going to be like, but it’s actually been a lot better than I expected it to be,” she said in the fall.

Reese commended the Bryan school district and BHS campus administrators for the work they did to allow for the school year to begin with students on campus and to keep the same atmosphere.

“This is still a place where I enjoy coming to work. I think this is still a place where students enjoy coming to learn,” he said.