Pandemic changes, but doesn’t stop, Rudder's 13th annual Barbecue Cook-Off

“There’s just something traditional about barbecue and people just doing it,” he said.

Layton said she enjoys seeing how creative the students are and was happy that they could hold the cook-off while still being mindful of the pandemic. The judges were seated six feet apart from each other, and the FFA officers working the event had their masks on.

“I love to see the creativity in the names and to see the other talents they have outside of the things they get to do during the day,” she said.

Whitbeck was happy to see the students able to have fun and do what they enjoy, saying the event gave her a moment also to take a step back from the processes and problem solving she and the other administrators have been dealing with for months.

“They put a lot of time in,” she said. “You could really tell that they took it seriously. … They just have good recipes. You kind of wish there was a recipe book to go with it.”

Even though the participation this year was on the low end compared to previous years, Rudder FFA teacher Michelle Vasbinder said, she considers the event a success.

“Barbecue cook-off is tradition,” she said.