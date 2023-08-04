Longtime Bryan entrepreneur Mark Schulman and his daughter, Emily Bell, have been working on The Palace Theater renovations for the last year, and their efforts will officially be shown Saturday during the 6 p.m. unveiling in Downtown Bryan.

The Schulman family is all in the business of preserving the relics of Downtown Bryan, including the Queen Theater which reopened last year. As their family history lives on through their efforts of preservation, Schulman said being able to work with his children and see them grow up in the business is special.

“I am blessed because I have three of my kids who work in the company, who are as committed or even more so as I am committed to what we are doing,” he told The Eagle on Thursday. “For us, this is really just the beginning and for our long connection and our family’s history in connection to Bryan. It is extremely humbling and gratifying for me personally, and my kids and family, plus my extended family and the staff.”

With his grandfather and grandmother in mind, who both did a lot of work on the Palace and Queen theaters, Schulman said many memories started flooding back to him as he watched his children work on the theater with him. Bell said being able to work with her father every day wasn’t something she anticipated, but has enjoyed every part of the journey.

“I always said this is exactly what I would not be doing with my adult life, and I always say it is the greatest thing I was wrong about,” she said.

“It makes me really proud to see him work so hard every single day to make our business something really magical. Everything that he does is with the goal of making our businesses better for the people who get to enjoy our facilities in mind. He instills in us, his kids, that same mindset and drive to always work hard, dream big and keeping having fun in the process.”

The Palace Theater, a now open-air performance venue, was purchased by Morris Schulman, Mark’s grandfather, in 1928. About 50 years later, the theater’s roof and two sidewalls collapsed. The family donated the property to the city in 1987.

With ownership back in the Schulman family, Bell and her team have worked on numerous renovations that will be showcased Saturday, including a new roof structure and a new floor plan with a two-tiered Astroturf floor, and new sound and lighting equipment.

There is no longer fixed seating so guests can sit on lounge furniture during concerts, and will have access to a full-service cantina along with the ability to order food from their seats at Billy’s Grille & Bar.

“This doesn’t go without recognizing we are a tremendous team, we have a fabulous relationship with the city of Bryan,” Mark Schulman said. “The continued resurrection to the downtown of Bryan is so important especially through the work of former Mayor Andrew Nelson and [current] Mayor Bobby Gutierrez.”

The city of Bryan said in a statement:

“The newly renovated Palace Theater features a significant reinvestment to the outdoor entertainment experience in Historic Downtown Bryan with premium food and beverage service, innovative sound technology, and comfortable and flexible seating under a new shade structure.”

The grand reopening also will feature music by Jack Ingram, a country music performer, who will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The Palace Theater is located at 105 S. Main St. in Bryan.

For more information, visit palacebryantx.com or call 721-9506.