Painting project provides young Allen Academy students a lesson in community

Allen Academy kindergartners got first-hand experience at what community means as they helped lead a fence-painting project at the Bryan private school.

The project, which took place at the end of October, was part of the kindergarten classes’ project-based learning. Kindergarten teacher Kylie Korthas said project-based learning puts the students at the center of their learning encouraging questions and hands-on learning.

Korthas said the purpose of the project was to help the students understand what community is, how they fit into their various communities and how they can help in each.

Fellow Allen Academy kindergarten teacher Jennifer West said she was excited for the students to see how the project they started planning in their classrooms brought people together.

“I want them to know that they can have an impact, even as kindergartners, and that they’re just as important as the grown-ups around them,” West said. “That if they have an idea, they should definitely go for it and don’t be shy to share it with somebody. They saw how big of an impact they can make, and so I hope that they remember that.”

West said none of the teachers can know how the project could affect the students or inspire them to do when they get older.