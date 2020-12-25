Painting project provides young Allen Academy students a lesson in community

Allen Academy kindergartners got first-hand experience at what community means as they helped lead a fence-painting project at the Bryan private school.
The project, which took place at the end of October, was part of the kindergarten classes’ project-based learning. Kindergarten teacher Kylie Korthas said project-based learning puts the students at the center of their learning encouraging questions and hands-on learning.
Korthas said the purpose of the project was to help the students understand what community is, how they fit into their various communities and how they can help in each.
Fellow Allen Academy kindergarten teacher Jennifer West said she was excited for the students to see how the project they started planning in their classrooms brought people together.
“I want them to know that they can have an impact, even as kindergartners, and that they’re just as important as the grown-ups around them,” West said. “That if they have an idea, they should definitely go for it and don’t be shy to share it with somebody. They saw how big of an impact they can make, and so I hope that they remember that.”
West said none of the teachers can know how the project could affect the students or inspire them to do when they get older.
“It’s so cool to think about that,” she said.
When deciding on the project, Korthas said, the kindergarten classes looked around the campus for areas that needed some improvement, and they all immediately identified the fence, which was discolored from rust.
The kindergartners drew posters to promote the project and were put in charge of different sections of the fence.
“We kept them as involved as we could, knowing that this not only helps our community, but it does affect our larger community, which is what we want them to get,” Korthas said.
It was important, she said, to have the students see the process from start to finish and see the work that went into completing the project.
West said seeing the process helped them understand they cannot just have an idea and it happens.
“They have to work for it, and they have to be focused and have a plan,” she said. “Just all of it together, I think is really important.”
Allen Academy kindergartner Graden L. said through the project he learned that community means helping people.
Korthas said the kindergartners had help from their family, school and city community with nearly all the kindergartners participating in the project and volunteers from the Allen Academy football team and the larger community.
She noted the amount of free work also resulted in the project costing a fraction of what it would have.
Dylan R., one of the kindergartners leading the project, said he saw how quickly the fence sections were painted when they worked together.
Samuel S., also a kindergartner at the school, said he was happy when they completed the project and noted he liked the way the fence looked after they finished.
Korthas said it is important to instill a sense of community in the students at a young age and make sure they know they have people to support them and help them with any project or idea they have.
“I think them knowing that at an early age helps with all aspects social-emotional growth,” she said.