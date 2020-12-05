Ownership of Queen Theatre may go to city of Bryan

“It’s all about protecting the long-term viability, maintenance and livelihood of The Queen for as long as possible,” he explained. “And who can do that and protect it the best at any given time? Right now, we see that as the city of Bryan.”

The conveyance would also mean that the city of Bryan would own all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment associated with the operation of the theater. Other physical assets and furniture would be retained by the DBA, the council agenda states.

If the council approves of the conveyance, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said that the office space in the building will be used by the Destination Bryan nonprofit, a recently formed destination marketing organization that is separate from the city.

Dunn said there are still discussions that must be had with the community and stakeholders to determine how the space will be used if the city takes ownership. Potential uses include continuing as a theater, becoming a venue, or both.

The Queen represents how the Bryan community comes together, Dunn said.