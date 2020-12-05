Ownership of Queen Theatre may go to city of Bryan

The Queen Theatre may soon have new owners.
On Tuesday, the Bryan City Council will consider conveyancing ownership of the icon from the Downtown Bryan Association to the city.
If approved, the city will take on the current mortgage balance of $451,403 plus “applicable closing costs,” with the total amount not to exceed $470,000, according to the council agenda. Ben Hardeman, DBA board trustee, said The Queen’s appraised value is about $1 million.
The mortgage balance is the remainder of the note on the construction loan from the recent revitalization of The Queen, DBA Board of Trustees Chairman Matthew Faulkner said.
Since the middle of March, The Queen has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a revenue source, Faulkner said the DBA has been using some of its reserve funds to keep making payments on the note. He said that selling to a private entity was never on the table because The Queen is thought of as a place that the community invested in and built. But with no option to safely open the single-screen theater during the pandemic, the DBA and the city came to an agreement for conveyance that the council will consider next week. On Nov. 5, the DBA board of trustees unanimously approved of the terms that will be before council.
“It’s all about protecting the long-term viability, maintenance and livelihood of The Queen for as long as possible,” he explained. “And who can do that and protect it the best at any given time? Right now, we see that as the city of Bryan.”
The conveyance would also mean that the city of Bryan would own all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment associated with the operation of the theater. Other physical assets and furniture would be retained by the DBA, the council agenda states.
If the council approves of the conveyance, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said that the office space in the building will be used by the Destination Bryan nonprofit, a recently formed destination marketing organization that is separate from the city.
Dunn said there are still discussions that must be had with the community and stakeholders to determine how the space will be used if the city takes ownership. Potential uses include continuing as a theater, becoming a venue, or both.
Support Local Journalism
The Queen represents how the Bryan community comes together, Dunn said.
“It’s not about the city owning a building and maybe selling and doing something else with it,” he continued. “It’s a community-wide resource. Our interest is in trying to help make sure that it’s maintained as it should be and can be moving forward, and still meet the purposes and intents of everybody’s effort to restore it.”
The Queen Theatre was originally built in the late 1800s, its website states, as a hotel that began showing silent films in the early 1900s. The building earned its current name in 1914 but was not fully converted into solely being a theater until 1939. It operated as such until the mid-1970s.
The Downtown Bryan Association purchased the Queen in 2010, the website continues, and began to revive the space. The Queen Theatre reopened May 4, 2018, as “a single screen film house and performance venue.” The building has office space and a visitor’s center in the lobby.
Hardeman has been deeply involved with the project since renovations began a decade ago through his service as the DBA’s former Queen Theatre Committee chairman. In 2018, the former Bryan councilman received the “Outstanding Individual Contribution Award” from the League of Historic American Theatres for his work with The Queen.
Throughout the renovation process, Hardeman said there were many monetary donations as well as ones for equipment and materials. Dunn said that the city also contributed to the DBA over the years to help reopen The Queen.
Hardeman said he has mixed feelings about the conveyance, but ultimately he hopes that the city council approves of it on Tuesday. Hardeman said his reservations are rooted in the fact that he was so involved in raising money for the theater and asking people to donate to the building renovations.
But when the pandemic led to the theater losing its source of revenue, Hardeman said the DBA didn’t have any “good answer” for how to continue paying on the note. He said he is grateful that the city is willing, pending Tuesday’s vote, to step in and keep the facility available for public use.
Hardeman is working to get a city charter amendment on the ballot in November 2022. He wants the amendment to designate The Queen, and possibly other city-owned buildings such as the Carnegie History Center, as historic landmarks and require the city to get approval from voters if they ever want to sell them in the future.
“It was a community project,” he said, “and in my mind, it’s appropriate that the community have a voice if the city ever should want to sell the building.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.