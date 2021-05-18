Over 100 College Station high school seniors receive scholarships

Benden said the goal of the event is for the students to feel celebrated and appreciated as they begin the next chapter of their life.

“It’s a big step going from high school to college or vocational school or whatever they decide to pursue,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate their college, their journey in CSISD and springboard them into the future and wish them the best of luck.”

For A&M Consolidated High School senior Jakayla Gooden, the $1,000 academic scholarship sponsored by Dr. Leonard and Nancy Berry gave her some reassurance about persevering through a difficult year that included being hit by a car and a broken wrist that forced her to sit out of her final year of powerlifting.

“Just keep that strength about myself because if I didn’t, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to get this scholarship,” she said. “I’m just happy that people actually see, like, me and see, ‘Hey, this is the person that we want to give this to because she looks like she’s ready for it.’ As much as I say I’m not, I am. It’s nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time.”

She said she is grateful for the support as she looks ahead to attending Prairie View A&M to study pre-clinical nursing with hopes of becoming a midwife.