Over 100 College Station high school seniors receive scholarships

More than 100 seniors in College Station high schools received a total of $130,200 from the College Station ISD Education Foundation during a scholarship reception Monday night.
Unlike last year’s drive-through event, this year’s red-carpet celebration honored the 103 selected students with family members and donors all at Pebble Creek Country Club.
Students, families and donors arrived in groups every 15 minutes. Following each scholarship presentation, the student, his or her family and the donor were ushered into a reception room where they could take photos and talk.
“It’s really exciting to be able to come together as a community — parents, donors, recipients — and celebrate their accomplishments, and thank our donors appropriately and just celebrate life,” said Teresa Benden, executive director of the CSISD Education Foundation.
Jody Ford, president of the foundation board, said the scholarships recognize not only the students’ four years in high school, but the hard work they have put in over their entire academic career.
The biggest thing about the scholarships, he said, is that they reduce the cost of the next step in each students’ educational career, whether that is a four-year university, two-year college or a vocational school.
If it is a $1,000 scholarship, he said, “It’s $1,000 that your mom or dad doesn’t have to pay or you don’t have to take a loan out for.”
College Station High School senior Arianna Chisum, who will be a first-generation college student, said the $1,000 Mary L. Broussard Achievement Scholarship will help her more comfortably attend Tulane University to study biological chemistry.
To be awarded a scholarship that recognized her achievement and involvement in school was also important, she said.
“I’ve spent a lot of my high school career trying to be super involved in my community and trying to make an impact,” she said.
This year’s reception featured 15 new scholarships that were created through a program in which the foundation matched every $500 donated for a new scholarship to create a $1,000 scholarship. Benden said foundation board members did not anticipate having a record-breaking year, but were “pleasantly surprised” to see people step up and donate.
Ford said it was apparent as they were looking at the class of applicants that the foundation needed to give a few more scholarships than allotted in the originally planned budget. That flexibility allowed the foundation to surpass the $100,000 mark.
Since the CSISD Education Foundation began in 1999, it has awarded 721 scholarships for a total of $702,350, according to a press release from the CSISD Education Foundation.
This year was also the first year the foundation included scholarships to students pursuing training in a trade or vocational school, Ford said.
Benden said the goal of the event is for the students to feel celebrated and appreciated as they begin the next chapter of their life.
“It’s a big step going from high school to college or vocational school or whatever they decide to pursue,” she said. “We’re here to celebrate their college, their journey in CSISD and springboard them into the future and wish them the best of luck.”
For A&M Consolidated High School senior Jakayla Gooden, the $1,000 academic scholarship sponsored by Dr. Leonard and Nancy Berry gave her some reassurance about persevering through a difficult year that included being hit by a car and a broken wrist that forced her to sit out of her final year of powerlifting.
“Just keep that strength about myself because if I didn’t, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to get this scholarship,” she said. “I’m just happy that people actually see, like, me and see, ‘Hey, this is the person that we want to give this to because she looks like she’s ready for it.’ As much as I say I’m not, I am. It’s nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time.”
She said she is grateful for the support as she looks ahead to attending Prairie View A&M to study pre-clinical nursing with hopes of becoming a midwife.