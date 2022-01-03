Outlook for 2022 now open to speculation

It is a time when we generally take inventory of the past year and maybe even make a resolution or two on how we might enact some self-improvement. As for me, 2021 feels like it calls for something different. Like a lot of you, I expected things to turn out better, especially after coming out of 2020.

As recently reported by USA Today’s Dennis Wagner, after the creators of the Bloom self-therapy app surveyed 28 historians about the world’s “most stressful year ever,” 2020 came in sixth, “just behind the sacking of Rome by barbarians.” Time magazine took it even further describing 2020 with a cover proclaiming it “The Worst Year Ever.”

We can’t realistically rate 2021 much higher. It was certainly not the bounce-back year many anticipated. “We hoped, maybe even expected, 2021 would be better,” writes Wagner. “And, now that it wasn’t, we have to wonder about 2022.” We know that the holiday season is stressful even under the best of circumstances. As neuroscientist and author Magdalena Bak-Maier recently stated on NPR, “Christmas, you know, is very known to psychologists for being a highly triggering sort of event.” Sadly, the feelings are not all positive and reassuring ones. Now, as we enter the new year, the pandemic rages with our nervous systems holding on high alert.