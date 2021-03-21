Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church BCS offering 'Living Passion of Christ' drive-thru

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church BCS will have a “Living Passion of Christ” drive-thru to celebrate Good Friday on April 2.

The drive-thru event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on the corner of Woodcreek Drive and Texas 6 northbound, just north of Rock Prairie Road.

Visitors will see a series of scenes of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, the days leading to the crucifixion and an empty tomb representing the resurrection of Christ. Scenes will feature life-sized sets and volunteers wearing costumes depicting the time of Jesus.

Those interested in helping with sets or donating goods or services may contact Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at office@oursavioursbcs.org or call Our Saviour’s at 979-764-9095.