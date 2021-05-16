 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Neighbors: Texas A&M's Ninfa Peña-Purcell named to Texas Diabetes Council
0 comments

Our Neighbors: Texas A&M's Ninfa Peña-Purcell named to Texas Diabetes Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ninfa Peña-Purcell, a research scientist at the Texas A&M Health Center for Population Health and Aging, has been appointed to a six-year term on the Texas Diabetes Council by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Ninfa Peña-Purcell

Ninfa Peña-Purcell

As a member of the council, Peña-Purcell will work with colleagues to address issues affecting Texans with diabetes. In addition, the council advises the Texas Legislature on legislation to develop and maintain statewide diabetes education services for those with diabetes and for health professionals who offer treatment and education.

Since 2013, Peña-Purcell has served on the Texas Diabetes Council outcomes subcommittee. She serves on the Division Board for Certification of Health Education Specialists and is a board member for the National Commission for Health Education Specialists.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Solar farm coming to Grimes County
Local News

Solar farm coming to Grimes County

The solar farm and accompanying 59-megawatt battery storage system, which Enel Green Power expects to have operational by the end of this year, is being constructed south of Iola in the northern part of the county. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert