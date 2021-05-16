Our Neighbors: Texas A&M's Ninfa Peña-Purcell named to Texas Diabetes Council

Ninfa Peña-Purcell, a research scientist at the Texas A&M Health Center for Population Health and Aging, has been appointed to a six-year term on the Texas Diabetes Council by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

As a member of the council, Peña-Purcell will work with colleagues to address issues affecting Texans with diabetes. In addition, the council advises the Texas Legislature on legislation to develop and maintain statewide diabetes education services for those with diabetes and for health professionals who offer treatment and education.

Since 2013, Peña-Purcell has served on the Texas Diabetes Council outcomes subcommittee. She serves on the Division Board for Certification of Health Education Specialists and is a board member for the National Commission for Health Education Specialists.