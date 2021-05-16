 Skip to main content
Our Neighbors: Destination Bryan's John Friebele accepts 4 under 40 award
John Friebele, the executive director of Destination Bryan, recently accepted a 4 Under 40 Award from the Texas Travel Alliance during the group’s Unity Dinner in Austin.

The award recognized four people selected by the Texas Travel Alliance’s board of directors as rising professionals for their leadership and commitment to the Texas travel industry.

Friebele has been the executive director of Destination Bryan since July 2020. Destination Bryan promotes Bryan’s attractions and businesses through tourism marketing and destination development. The organization also runs several Downtown Bryan events, such as First Friday, the Downtown Street & Art Fair and holiday events.

