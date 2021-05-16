Our Neighbors: Bryan Police Department announces two promotions

The Bryan Police Department recently announced the promotions of Sgt. James Murphy to lieutenant and Officer Craig Meyer to sergeant.

Murphy has been with the department for 17 years, starting as a patrol officer before transferring to the drug enforcement team and then to the training and recruiting division. As sergeant, he supervised a patrol shift and the department’s K9 unit.

He was named Officer of the Year in 2008 and has received a life-saving citation and police commendation.

As a lieutenant, Murphy will be assigned to the patrol division.

Meyer joined the department as a patrol officer in 2018 after working as a police officer in New Jersey for five years.

As a sergeant, he will be assigned to the patrol division.