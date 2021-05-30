Orientation camps for incoming Texas A&M students to resume in-person activities

Texas A&M University’s extended orientation camps are returning to their traditional in-person formats this summer following last year’s changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shift back from virtual and hybrid alternatives was a result of student leaders as well as university officials looking to return the traditions to their usual form, Fish Camp Head Director Eric Muñoz and Aggie Transition Camps Executive Director Riley Lowder said. Venture Camps also will be in person.
All of last year’s summer Fish Camp and ATC sessions were completely online, while the ATC camp in the spring was a hybrid event.
“We’ve all lived through COVID-19 and have had to make huge adjustments, so I think everybody is ready to give back to others and welcome others in a positive and safe environment,” Muñoz said of welcoming freshmen to an in-person camp experience.
Fish Camp is geared toward introducing campus traditions to freshmen, while Aggie Transition Camps are meant mostly for transfer students. ATC has a Howdy Camp in the early spring and Transfer Camp or T-Camp in the fall, both meeting this same mission of teaching students about A&M. Venture Camps also introduces new Aggies to traditions but incorporates backpacking and paddling into the experience.
Lowder said that she loves ATC because it is where people can meet others who they can come to know as family.
“I can’t wait to see the connections on those campers faces when they finally get to be where they feel like they belong again,” she said, “especially after a year of the uncertainty of how life is going to be. I’m just excited to see that again, and I’m very positive about it.”
In recent interviews, Muñoz and Lowder both said that any COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing policies and reduced capacity in sessions to allow for social distancing will be determined by the university and have yet to be solidified.
Muñoz said that there are eight dates through July and August that Fish Campers can choose from, which is one more than the usual seven offered. He said the additional weekend was added so that attendees could be spaced out to allow for social distancing if needed.
When camps had to go virtual last year, Muñoz said that the usual attendance of up to 8,000 dropped down to about 3,000 people.
For ATC, Lowder said it is typical for T-Camp to see about 300 attendees, while the spring version usually has 150 to 200 people. This past spring though, which was a sort of hybrid in-person and virtual experience, saw a bit over 200, she said.
Fish Camp will be at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, while Trinity Pines Conference Center in Trinity will be home to the two sessions for ATC in August this year.