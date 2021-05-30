Orientation camps for incoming Texas A&M students to resume in-person activities

“I can’t wait to see the connections on those campers faces when they finally get to be where they feel like they belong again,” she said, “especially after a year of the uncertainty of how life is going to be. I’m just excited to see that again, and I’m very positive about it.”

In recent interviews, Muñoz and Lowder both said that any COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing policies and reduced capacity in sessions to allow for social distancing will be determined by the university and have yet to be solidified.

Muñoz said that there are eight dates through July and August that Fish Campers can choose from, which is one more than the usual seven offered. He said the additional weekend was added so that attendees could be spaced out to allow for social distancing if needed.

When camps had to go virtual last year, Muñoz said that the usual attendance of up to 8,000 dropped down to about 3,000 people.

For ATC, Lowder said it is typical for T-Camp to see about 300 attendees, while the spring version usually has 150 to 200 people. This past spring though, which was a sort of hybrid in-person and virtual experience, saw a bit over 200, she said.