Organizers announce 50th annual Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo will be the last one

Catalena said there will be a Catalena Cowgirls reunion held at the end of June. In the interview, she fondly recalled the camaraderie and tradition of the Catalena Cowgirls, which Sammy founded in the early 1990s.

“What Sammy and Pete were all about was family — a big family, and it didn’t matter whether you were kin or not, you were family,” Catalena said. She said she plans to also display some of the rodeo’s history at the event this year.

Rodeo organizer Joanna Spencer said in a recent interview that the Catalena Cowgirls will open and close each night’s events. She also described the rodeo as a tribute to the Catalena brothers and to the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club, as well as to the Catalena Cowgirls.

Spencer was a Catalena Cowgirl in the 1990s and said she hopes to see many alums at the rodeo in July.

“It’s fitting that something that was brought about by them — now that they’re both gone, it’s time to close that chapter, the Catalena family has decided. This is the best place to do it. It’s home,” Spencer said. “We’re going to have a full, action-packed rodeo each night for people to enjoy. I think it’s going to be really special.”

The rodeo was canceled last year. Andrews Rodeo Company will be the stock contractor, Spencer said.