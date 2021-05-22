Organizers announce 50th annual Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo will be the last one

The annual Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo, which began in 1971, will be held for the 50th and final time on July 16-17 at the Brazos County Expo, organizers announced recently. Event leaders said in interviews that this year’s rodeo will pay tribute to the late Sammy and Pete Catalena.
The rodeo will also serve as the final performance for the renowned Catalena Cowgirls, a group of approximately 20-25 women who perform on horseback and have appeared across the country at a variety of events.
Sammy Catalena, who was elected Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner in 2011 and owned Catalena Hatters, died on May 19, 2020, at age 72, and his brother Pete Catalena, a local civic leader who co-founded the Catalena Cowgirls, died Sept. 9 at age 75.
“Sammy’s ambition was to make it to the 50th year,” Carolyn Catalena, Sammy’s wife and owner of Catalena Hatters, told The Eagle this week. “It’s not the same without Sammy and Pete. We all want to do this to honor them and show Bryan-College Station the history that has come from all of this. We really hope the community comes out and supports all of the vendors that have been with us for 20, 30, 40 or 50 years.
The community itself plays a big part and we can’t do it without their support.”
Gates will open at 6 p.m. each evening. The two-day rodeo will include barrel racing, calf roping and team roping, among numerous events. The rodeo will also have events for children and is open to all ages.
Catalena said there will be a Catalena Cowgirls reunion held at the end of June. In the interview, she fondly recalled the camaraderie and tradition of the Catalena Cowgirls, which Sammy founded in the early 1990s.
“What Sammy and Pete were all about was family — a big family, and it didn’t matter whether you were kin or not, you were family,” Catalena said. She said she plans to also display some of the rodeo’s history at the event this year.
Rodeo organizer Joanna Spencer said in a recent interview that the Catalena Cowgirls will open and close each night’s events. She also described the rodeo as a tribute to the Catalena brothers and to the Bryan Breakfast Lions Club, as well as to the Catalena Cowgirls.
Spencer was a Catalena Cowgirl in the 1990s and said she hopes to see many alums at the rodeo in July.
“It’s fitting that something that was brought about by them — now that they’re both gone, it’s time to close that chapter, the Catalena family has decided. This is the best place to do it. It’s home,” Spencer said. “We’re going to have a full, action-packed rodeo each night for people to enjoy. I think it’s going to be really special.”
The rodeo was canceled last year. Andrews Rodeo Company will be the stock contractor, Spencer said.
Sammy Catalena Rodeo Company, founded in 1975, joined the ranks of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a stock contractor in 1987.
Anne Stasny, a Bryan Breakfast Lions Club member, described the rodeo as a premier local event.
“It’s a fun family event, and since it’s a PRCA rodeo, it’s a top-of-the-line rodeo,” Stasny said. “I know it will be missed — don’t know if another company will take up the banner locally to have a PRCA rodeo here. It’s sad that it’s a memorial, but Sammy would be so proud that so many who have been part of the rodeo for so many years are working to put this together. It will definitely be a memorable rodeo.”