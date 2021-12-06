Opioid epidemic public health emergency and security threat

Drug companies in this and other cases contend that they cannot be blamed for the epidemic. Their role is that merely of suppliers of opioids that had been prescribed by doctors. In the Ohio case, they have countered by stating that pharmacies "should be the last line of defense to prevent the pills from getting into the wrong hands."

Observers of the case believed that the verdict reached "could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis."

While some lawsuits have resulted in big settlements or proposed settlements before trials were completed, the outcome is not always clear-cut. The Guardian notes that, in a recent decision, "a California judge ruled in favor of top drug manufacturers in a lawsuit with three counties and the city of Oakland." A recent decision by the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a 2019 judgment for $465 million in a suit brought by the state against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.