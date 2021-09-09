Operation Safe Shield hosts bullet resistant glass demo ahead of fundraising kickoff

Senate Bill 2222, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, will fund bullet resistant glass for Texas Department of Transportation vehicles, though the contract for those windshields has not been awarded.

After outfitting law enforcement vehicles in Brazos County, Moore said, their goal is to reach the rest of the Brazos Valley and the state, if possible.

The initiative to provide the new windows began in the spring of 2021 after DPS Trooper Juan Tovar was shot in April in pursuit of the suspect in the Kent Moore Cabinets shooting and DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot and ultimately died from his injuries in March 2021 in Mexia.

“We feel passionate about it that we want to give back to our local law enforcement, and help protect them because they protect us at the end of the day,” Moore said. “… It’s just our way of giving back to the community, and our hope and prayer is that the community will see a need for this and open their purses and their hearts and want to donate and help protect our officers.”