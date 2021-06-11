OPAS to host four concerts this fall

OPAS is set to host four concerts at Texas A&M's Rudder Auditorium this fall as part of the 2021-22 "Let's Get Together" season.

These will be the first live performances presented by OPAS at Rudder Auditorium since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barricade Boys, who star in London West End's Les Miserables, will perform Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Michael Cavanaugh will perform hits from Billy Joel and Elton John on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7,000 Miles to Broadway, starring Broadway veteran J. Robert Spencer, will perform a variety of genres spanning several decades.

Wrapping up the fall slate will be The Kingdom Choir on Tuesday, Nov. 30. performing a special holiday concert.

Season ticket holders from 2019-20 must order their fall tickets by June 30. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 15 at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at www.MSCOPAS.org.

Performances for Spring 2022, which are expected to include multiple national tours of Broadway musicals, will be announced at a later date.